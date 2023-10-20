FATEHPUR SIKRI: Case filed against accused for misbehaving with female tourists

A case was registered on Thursday against the staff member plying bus at Fatehpur Sikri, who allegedly misbehaved with female tourists from the United States while they were visiting the Fatehpur Sikri monument on Wednesday. Three women tourists from US welcomed by Taj Security police during their visit at Taj Mahal on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

To make up for the damage done to the city’s image as a tourist destination, the Agra police got active and extended a warm welcome to these women tourists and facilitated their convenient and pleasant visit to the Taj Mahal on Thursday.

“A case was registered at Fatehpur Sikri police station late on Wednesday night under section 504 (insult to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Aleem Qureshi, a resident of Fatehpur Sikri who was at the ticket counter of pay station for bus ferrying tourists to the main monument,” stated assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for Taj Security at Agra.

The FIR was lodged by Shakir Ali, the approved guide of Uttar Pradesh tourism who was accompanying three women tourists from the US who had visited Fatehpur Sikri on Wednesday.

“The accused Aleem Qureshi did not refund the remaining change after bus tickets were bought and when asked to do so, he misbehaved with tourists and issued threats to me,” stated Shakir Ali in the FIR lodged.

The authorities at Agra Development Authority, running the bus service for tourists at Fatehpur Sikri, also took note of the incident and assured action against the culprit.

It may be recalled that Denise Williams, a woman tourist from the United States had lodged a complaint against the alleged misbehaviour by a staff member involved in plying of buses at Fatehpur Sikri monument, 40 kilometres from Agra, on Wednesday.

“We came to know about the incident and the allegations made by the woman tourist who was assured of a probe. The statements of those concerned were recorded and CCTV footage was inspected leading to the FIR lodged on Wednesday night,” stated Syed Areeb Ahmed, the assistant commissioner of police (Taj security).

