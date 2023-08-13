Father, minor son killed in road accident

A 40-year-old man and his minor son were killed in a road accident on the Huzoorpur-Bahraich road under the Dehat Kotwali area late Friday night, said police on Saturday. Circle officer (CO) City Rajeev Sisodiya said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver and the bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The duo was identified as Jyoti Gupta Aka Guddu, s/o Krishn Kumar Gupta and his son Rishabh Gupta (14), residents of Gulamali Pura under the Dargah police station area of the district.

According to the police, Jyoti, an event photographer, along with his son had gone on a booking near Kati crossing under Huzoorpur police station on Friday night. After the event, they were returning to Bahraich, when an unidentified heavy vehicle hit their motorcycle. Jyoti died on the spot while Rishabh succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Lucknow for treatment.

Circle officer (CO) City Rajeev Sisodiya said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver and the bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination. The CO further said the driver managed to escape from the scene along with the vehicle after the accident. SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI