Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching
New Delhi
The Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common. Locals alleged that the spot is barely 50 metres away from a police post, which often remains unmanned, because of which the snatcher managed to escape on Saturday.
Rajini Babbar, a resident of lane number 10, said that every 5-10 days they hear of a similar crime in the area. “The fact that Simran was targeted right in front of her house is very scary. It reflects that the criminals have no fear of entering residential areas to commit a crime,” she said.
General secretary of Adarsh Nagar Green residents welfare association, SN Singhal, also said that police presence in the area is insufficient, which encouraged criminal activities.
“Almost every evening, anti-social elements gather in parks in the area and create nuisance, making it difficult for locals, specially women and girls, to even walk through the areas. When we call the police, they send a policeman who takes a round of the area and goes back. The SHO has been made aware of these problems repeatedly, but nothing was done. We are waiting for more similar incidents to happen. Today, I’ve written a letter to the area DCP, senior officers and other concerned people, requesting strict action in this regard,” Singhal said.
Another woman, who lives in the same area but wished not to be named, said that the lane in which their houses are located, has gates but they are closed only late night around 11-11.30pm. “The road outside is a busy one, with shops on both sides. Who would think that an outsider can attack you in your own residential neighbourhood in front of so many people? This is very shocking,” she said.
Simran’s cousin, Taranjit Singh, who also lives in the same neighbourhood, said the residential locality has often reported snatching and robbery incidents. “Police presence during the night is sparse, which encourages such street crimes,” he said.
The municipal councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward, Garima Gupta said that she has told the station house officer of Adarsh Nagar police station repeatedly to step up patrolling in the area during night time at least. “There is also a police post less than 50 metres from the spot of crime, which should always remain manned. So far there has been no serious action on such requests,” said Gupta, who had visited the spot.
Deepak Tiwari, the security guard who witnessed the attack on Simran, also recalls how he had a face-off with two thieves around 8-9 months ago. “I had caught them trying to enter a house in the same area. I attempted to catch the duo, but they threw stones at me. I chased them, but they managed to escape,” he said.
When asked about the allegations by the local residents regarding the law and order in the area, joint commissioner of police (northern range) SS Yadav refused to comment.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani also did not respond to multiple calls and text messages sent by HT.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre must ensure one standard measure for all packed, non-packed goods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50.86% vote in bypolls to 5 municipal wards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Final-phase of contactless ticketing on Delhi buses to begin on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Delhi, 192 centres to vaccinate 60+ and those above 45 with comorbidities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
February this year second warmest since 1901: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic prompts the elderly to make a digital switch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi traffic police to install cameras in 31 locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cross-border smuggling ring busted, Ludhiana factory owner held with 2.17kg heroin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday; active case count almost double of Mumbai’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar worker finds mention in PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC to deploy retired Army personnel as mask inspectors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox