Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching

New Delhi The Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common
By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST

New Delhi

The Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common. Locals alleged that the spot is barely 50 metres away from a police post, which often remains unmanned, because of which the snatcher managed to escape on Saturday.

Rajini Babbar, a resident of lane number 10, said that every 5-10 days they hear of a similar crime in the area. “The fact that Simran was targeted right in front of her house is very scary. It reflects that the criminals have no fear of entering residential areas to commit a crime,” she said.

General secretary of Adarsh Nagar Green residents welfare association, SN Singhal, also said that police presence in the area is insufficient, which encouraged criminal activities.

“Almost every evening, anti-social elements gather in parks in the area and create nuisance, making it difficult for locals, specially women and girls, to even walk through the areas. When we call the police, they send a policeman who takes a round of the area and goes back. The SHO has been made aware of these problems repeatedly, but nothing was done. We are waiting for more similar incidents to happen. Today, I’ve written a letter to the area DCP, senior officers and other concerned people, requesting strict action in this regard,” Singhal said.

Another woman, who lives in the same area but wished not to be named, said that the lane in which their houses are located, has gates but they are closed only late night around 11-11.30pm. “The road outside is a busy one, with shops on both sides. Who would think that an outsider can attack you in your own residential neighbourhood in front of so many people? This is very shocking,” she said.

Simran’s cousin, Taranjit Singh, who also lives in the same neighbourhood, said the residential locality has often reported snatching and robbery incidents. “Police presence during the night is sparse, which encourages such street crimes,” he said.

The municipal councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward, Garima Gupta said that she has told the station house officer of Adarsh Nagar police station repeatedly to step up patrolling in the area during night time at least. “There is also a police post less than 50 metres from the spot of crime, which should always remain manned. So far there has been no serious action on such requests,” said Gupta, who had visited the spot.

Deepak Tiwari, the security guard who witnessed the attack on Simran, also recalls how he had a face-off with two thieves around 8-9 months ago. “I had caught them trying to enter a house in the same area. I attempted to catch the duo, but they threw stones at me. I chased them, but they managed to escape,” he said.

When asked about the allegations by the local residents regarding the law and order in the area, joint commissioner of police (northern range) SS Yadav refused to comment.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani also did not respond to multiple calls and text messages sent by HT.

