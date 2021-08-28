‘Few complaints after 15% waiver in school fees’

PUNE: The Divisional Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC) has received only a handful of complaints following the state government issuing a government resolution (GR) earlier this month, waiving school fees for the academic year 2021-22 by 15%.

While the Maharashtra cabinet decided to slash school fees for this academic year by 15% towards the end of July, an official notification for the same was issued only in August directing school management across all boards and mediums in the state to waive off 15% fees for the academic year 2021-22. The GR further stated that if parents had already paid the full fees, the school management would have to reimburse or adjust the fees next year and in case of any issues, the parents could file complaints with the DFRC.

Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, said that the DFRC has received only a few complaints. “A meeting has been arranged on August 31 to address the complaints that are with the DFRC. After the GR, all schools are expected to implement the fee reduction by 15% this academic year. Parents who have issues are requested to file a complaint with the DFRC,” Ukirde said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai High Court on August 25 issued an order that the Maharashtra government will not take any action against schools for not implementing the 15% fee waiver as per the GR. Anubha Sahai, president of the India Wide Parents Association (IWPA), said that they have asked the government to bring an amendment in the Fee Regulation Act through an ordinance.

“The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government took a step where they passed an ordinance and made an amendment in the act itself. We want the Maharashtra government to take a similar step. The Supreme Court has also held that the government cannot regulate fees through a GR but the Maharashtra government has still issued the GR. By not passing the ordinance, the government is misleading and fooling the parents in Maharashtra,” Sahai said.