Fighting stray bulls trample man to death in Raikot

A 45-year-old man was killed after he was attacked by two stray bulls fighting on a road near the Raikot bus stand on Thursday night.

The victim, Mohan Lal, lived in Mohalla Maulviyan, Raikot, and owned a fruit shop near the Raikot bus stand.

According to information, two stray bulls had locked horns in the middle of the road, affecting traffic flow. While onlookers stood at a safe distance from the raging bulls, Mohan Lal, who was going home after wrapping up work, tried to sneak past the animals.

But the bulls charged at him and tossed him in the air. As he landed on the road, he was trampled under the animals’ hoofs.

Onlookers drove the bulls away and rescued Mohan Lal. He was rushed to a hospital, but died during treatment.

Shocked by the incident, locals blamed the Raikot municipal council for failing to rein in the stray animal menace on the roads.

Regretting the incident, MC president Sudarshan Joshi said the civic body had already started the process to relocate the stray bovines and had sent some to cow shelters.

Meanwhile, locals and the traders’ association sought compensation for the family of the victim, who was the lone breadwinner and is survived by a wife and two children.

Inspector Ajaib Singh, station house officer (SHO), City Raikot police station, said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after recording the family’s statement.

Animals running amok

July 23: A 12-year-old girl, Kritika, was attacked by stray cattle while riding a cycle outside her house in HE Colony near Ayyappa temple in Jamalpur. A Class 8 student, the child suffered severe injuries on her arms, legs, feet and back

February 25, 2020: A bull mauled a 45-year-old photographer to death in Macchiwara

September 28, 2019: Two persons were left injured after a car rammed into a stray cattle near Jeevan Nagar Chowk in Focal Point

August 18, 2019: A 60-year-old fruit vendor was killed in an attack by a stray bull in Khanna

March 16, 2019: An elderly woman was seriously injured after a stray bull hit her two-wheeler in Sector 32

April 16, 2018: A 40-year-old man died three days after he was hit by a stray bull in Gurugarh village.