Jaipur, After running from pillar to post for 15 years to claim the two residential plots he bought, an 82-year-old Jaipur man has finally got an FIR registered against the developer who allegedly cheated him of his life savings. File FIR: 15 years on, court comes to aid of man 'robbed' by realtor

Om Prakash Sharma, a retired government employee and resident of Jhotwara, finally got the breakthrough when he approached the court after making no headway with the police, his lawyer Chetan Sharma said.

"The court directed the police to register an FIR and take appropriate action," the lawyer said.

A case was registered on Wednesday at the Bhankrota police station under various sections of the BNS for cheating, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy, DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena said.

The FIR noted that Sharma had purchased two residential plots between 2009 and 2010 in Narayan Vihar from Gyan Chand Agarwal, of Narayan Group, and his associates.

Despite paying the full amount and receiving allocation letters, the octogenarian was never given possession of the property, it said.

In May this year, the accused allegedly told Sharma that the property had already been sold to another buyer. The FIR also stated that the developer's aides threatened the elderly man with dire consequences if he pursued the matter further.

"The developer is said to have neither given possession nor returned the money. The concerned SHO is investigating, and appropriate action will be taken after the probe," the DCP said.

He added that the developer is a history-sheeter with about 300 FIRs registered against him for fraud.

Enforcement Directorate action is also pending against him and other associates, according to Meena.

The victim's son-in-law, Gopal Khandal, said the family had to intervene as Sharma could no longer bear the harassment. "They even issued death threats and warned us not to pursue the case. We then approached court for protection and justice," he said.

Khandal said Sharma spent his life savings on the plots and has been waiting for justice ever since. "At this age, he is still fighting for what is rightfully his," he added.

