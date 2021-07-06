File report on FIR plea against Sirsa, Raina: Court to Srinagar cops

A court here has directed the police to file a report in a petition seeking an FIR against Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina for allegedly promoting enmity between communities and public mischief.

The court of Srinagar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has given a week’s time to the SHO of Saddar police station directing him to file the status report in light of the allegations put forth by Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson of J&K students’ association.

“Submit report (by) 12/7/2021 positively, failing which action under law shall be initiated against the SHO concerned,” the order by CJM Farooq Ahmad Bhat said.

Khuehami had approached the court on July 3 stating that the police paid no heed to his application for registration of FIR against Sirsa, Raina and one Aman Singh Bali.

“Prima facie the accused have committed offences under IPC sections 153(a), 153(b), 505(1) and 505(2),” the application states.

The sections deal with offences promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and race, assertions prejudicial to national integration, statements conducing to public mischief and promoting hatred between different classes.

Sirsa, who is president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee and national spokesman of Shrimoni Akali Dal, had held a protest in Srinagar on June 27 and also issued statements alleging forcible conversion and marriage of Sikh girls. The petition adds that Raina and Bali also made prejudicial statements and tried to instigate Sikhs.