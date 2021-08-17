FIR against operators of three temples in Bihar for violating Covid norms

Darbhanga police filed FIRs against operators of three Shiva temples for flouting Covid norms while celebrating the last Monday of Shravan month on August 16, an official said on Tuesday.

The FIRs have been lodged against temple operators and a priest under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently doing an act), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Panel Code (IPC). Besides, cases have also been lodged under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 9 of the Loudspeaker Control Act as well as Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Earlier, SSP (in charge) and incumbent City SP Ashok Prasad had issued instructions to all SHOs to conduct patrolling under the jurisdiction of their respective police stations to keep a check on temples violating Covid protocols effective till August 25 as per government orders.

In Laheriasarai, KM Tank Shiva temple and Lord Shiva temple at Neem Chouk were found open with a gathering of at least 30-35 people on August 16, said SHO of Laheriasari police station. An FIR was lodged against KM Tank’s temple administrator-cum-priest Baba Bharti and the administrator of Neem Chouk temple Suresh Mahto.

Likewise, an FIR was lodged against the administrator of Pradhan Pokhar Shiva temple situated in Rajkumar Ganj.

Meanwhile, addressing a virtual meeting of government officials regarding Muharram and other upcoming festivals, additional chief secretary, home department, Chaitanya Prasad on Tuesday said that the guidelines issued by the department on August 4 clearly state that all religious places shall remain closed and all kinds of religious, social, cultural and entertainment events shall be prohibited till August 25.

.