FIR against SP spokesman, 2 others for ‘maligning image’ of RS MP

The Lucknow police registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party spokesman IP Singh and two others on Tuesday for their posts on social media ‘maligning image’ of Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sanjay Seth and his family members and circulating ‘wrong as well as disgraceful facts’, said senior police officials.

The officials said two other persons made accused in the FIR were Ram Dutt Tewari and Mahendra Kudiya. They said the three were booked under section 67 of Information Technology Act for misusing social media and section 500 of Indian Penal Code for defamation. The MP’s personal assistant Anoop Kumar Pandey lodged the FIR in this connection at Gautampalli police station.

The FIR stated that Singh posted ‘wrong and disgraceful facts’ about the MP and his family members after a controversy over suspicious death of a woman from Thailand. The complainant stated that same facts were later circulated and forwarded by Ram Dutt Tewari and Mahendra Kudiya on social media and WhatsApp groups with an intent to malign the MP’s image.

The Lucknow police, however, are investigating the matter since Sunday on the basis of facts collected by them. The MP had also written to the police requesting an investigation into the matter.