FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son
Pune A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Jawahar Dhore, son of Usha Dhore, mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for flouting Covid restrictions.
Dhore had organised a Miss Pimpri- Chinchwad beauty pageant at the Ramkrishna More Hall in Chinchwad, on February 22.
Norms regarding social distancing and mask were not followed during the event.
A case has been registered
under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chichwad police station.
