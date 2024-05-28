FIR lodged against two cops over missing case diary in Prayajraj

An FIR has been registered at Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh district against a sub-inspector and a constable in connection with a missing document related to a case of rioting and assault. The case was registered after the court summoned the case diary of the chargesheet, but it went missing. For representation only (PTI File)

As per reports, an FIR was registered at Kandhai police station in 2016 against Lalbahadur Singh, Rajesh Singh, Vijay Kumar, Satyam, Shivam, and Chandan for barging into a house and assaulting a family besides rioting. The investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Virendra Kumar Tiwari, removed the names of Satyam and Shivam from the case following investigations and sent the chargesheet to the office of the circle officer of the Patti area. However, the circle officer raised an objection and sent back the chargesheet for re-investigation in the same year. Home guard Sunil Kumar took the chargesheet back to Kandhai police station and handed it over to the head constable. However, the case diary of the chargesheet went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, the complainant approached the court, which then sought a report from the cops concerned. SHO Pradeep Kumar instructed to send the report, but the case diary of the chargesheet was found missing at the police station. SHO of Kandhai police station Pradeep Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the then sub-inspector Virendra Kumar Tiwari and constable Ravindra Kumar Pandey in this connection.