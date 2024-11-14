Eminent Urdu writer Shamim Tariq on Wednesday said that Firaq Gorakhpuri is the Mir of modern Urdu poetry. Tariq was speaking at the opening session of the two-day national seminar “Firaq Gorakhpuri: Hayat aur Adbi Khidmat,” organised by the department of Urdu, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in collaboration with the UP Urdu Academy. Litterateurs at the seminar on legendary Urdu poet Firaq Gorakhpuri at BHU. (HT )

In his keynote address, Shamim Tariq highlighted Firaq’s ghazals, poems, and rubais, stating that Firaq is the architect of modern ghazal. He continued to experiment with poetry, which is why there is such diversity in his work. Both his personality and artistry have had a significant influence on Indian literature.

He elaborated on Firaq’s works, thoughts, and literary achievements, saying that Firaq followed Mir Taqi Mir, the “God of poetry,” and sought to touch every heart with his poetry. This is why his poetry reflects the sweetness and depth of Mir’s influence. Tariq emphasized that Firaq Gorakhpuri is one of the most prominent figures in Indian literature who brought glory to Urdu, with the entire Urdu world recognizing his literary and poetic contributions.

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof Maya Shankar Pandey, dean of the faculty of arts and an eminent scholar of English. In her address, she remarked that it is a great fortune for the Urdu language that it gave this country a poet of Firaq’s caliber. While Firaq was also an expert in English and made significant contributions to the language, it was Urdu that made him famous.

Prominent Hindi litterateur Prof Awadhesh Pradhan, while highlighting Firaq’s greatness and achievements, noted that the “khameer” (yeast) of Firaq’s poetry developed in this land. He revived many old values through his poetry, and Firaq is admired in both Hindi and Urdu. He further added that the Urdu language symbolizes our common civilization, and Firaq is a great poet of this beautiful language. His poetry resonates in both Hindi and Urdu.

The head of the Urdu Department, Prof Aftab Ahmed Afaqi, presenting the welcome address, emphasised that Firaq, through his poetry and literature, worked tirelessly to promote the common culture and human values of the country alongside its language and literature.