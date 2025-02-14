Fire breaks out in two camps at Mahakumbh, no casualties reported

A fire outbreak was reported in two different camps at Mahakumbh on Thursday, including the Police Line Camp situated on Bindu Madhav Marg under Fire Station Nagvasuki and Ujjain Ashram Baba, next to Bapa Sitaram Pandal on Harishchandra Marg, Sector 18. Two tents were gutted, but no casualties were reported. Fire tenders brought the fire under control. Two tents burnt in the fire outbreak at the Police Line Camp in Mahakumbh on Thursday (HT )

As per reports, a fire broke out on Thursday due to a short circuit in the Police Line Camp on Bindu Madhav Marg of the fair. Two tents were burnt, and the cots and other belongings of the police personnel were destroyed. At the same time, a fire broke out in a vacant hut at Ganesh Dham Ujjain Ashram on Harishchandra Marg due to unknown reasons. The fire department immediately reached both locations and controlled the fire.

Smoke suddenly started rising from a tent in the Police Line Camp in Sector 6 of the mela on Thursday morning. The personnel present on the watchtower immediately informed Fire Station Nagvasuki. However, by the time help arrived, two tents had already been completely burnt. The fire brigade team reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Chief fire officer (Mahakumbh) Pramod Sharma stated that the fire in the Police Line Camp was caused by a short circuit, while the cause of the fire in the ashram’s hut remains unknown. He confirmed that no loss of life occurred in either incident.