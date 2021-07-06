Fire breaks out near Prabhat Talkies in Thane

A minor fire broke out in two electronic shops at Jaijawan market, near Prabhat Talkies, Thane railway station road, on Tuesday morning. A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the situation within half an hour.

According to officials, the two electronic shops Gitesh Electronics and FMC Mobiles are adjacent to each other and there was electrical sparking in one of the shops, which lead to fire at around 9am on Tuesday. An investigation is still going on.

Thane nagar police officer said, “Regional Disaster Management Cell, fire brigade reached site with one fire engine and one water tanker at 9am. Within half an hour, everything was under control. No casualty, no injury was reported during the process. Also the shops were closed and other passersby reported fire.”