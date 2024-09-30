Fire extinguisher found on rly track: Fell from a train, say officials

A fire extinguisher was found on the tracks of the 12534 Pushpak Express, which was plying from Mumbai to Kanpur, near Kanpur Central railway station on Sunday morning around 4 am. The loco pilot reported the discovery, prompting a swift response from railway officials, including personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). (Pic for representation)

A spokesperson from North Central Railways (NCR) confirmed that the extinguisher, belonging to the carriage and wagon department in Gorakhpur, had fallen from another train. “The extinguisher fell from train number 2237; the train crew has been informed,” said Shashi Kant Tripathi, the chief public relations officer of NCR.

This incident marks the fifth occasion on which an object has been found on the tracks, raising safety concerns. The loco pilot previously had to apply emergency brakes in Mahoba on Saturday night. In August, 22 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed after colliding with an object, and the following day, a wooden log was discovered on the tracks near Kaimgunj in Farrukhabad. Additionally, the Kalindi Express struck a cooking gas cylinder placed dangerously on the tracks near Shivrajpur, while an empty cylinder was found near Prempur railway station on the loop line. Investigations into all these incidents are currently going on.