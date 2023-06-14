3 women, 2 kids drown in Deoria river in Uttar Pradesh

At least five people, including three women along with two minor children, drowned in river Gandak on Wednesday evening near Rampur Ghat under Tarkulva police station in Deoria. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces ₹ 4 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ kin (file)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ₹4 lakh financial compensation each for the kin of deceased.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Deoria, Gaurav Srivastava confirmed the deaths. He said two people were rescued with the help of locals and their condition was stable.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when five members of village Pachrukha and two of Rampur Awasthi village went to bathe in the river, he said.

Circle officer Shreyash Tripathi said four of the deceased who were related were identified as Asia, 40, wife of Mazharuddin, her son Dilshan, 12, and Sakina, 38, wife of Sahabuddin along with her child Tinku Ansari, 10, all from Pachrukha village.

The fifth victim was identified as Asma Khatoon, 19, daughter of Mahboob, resident of village Rampur Awasthi, Tripathi said adding that the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination.

He said two children who were rescued were identified as Falak, 9, and Ayan, 11. “Their condition is stable,” he said.

