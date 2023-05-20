Five Rohingya immigrants arrested in Tripura for illegal border crossing

Five Rohingya immigrants, who entered India by crossing the Indo-Bangla international border, were arrested in Tripura on Friday, police said. (Representative Photo)

The five persons, including three men and two women, were arrested at Dharmanagar in the North district, police said. The Rohingyas arrived from neighbouring Bangladesh on May 18, they said.

“We recovered fake Aadhar cards from them. Our investigation is on,” said a senior police official, adding they were making an attempt to move to Jammu by boarding a train.

Police have identified them as Aman Ullah, Mohammad Shah, Mohammad Ehsas, Rozina Begum and Nur Kalima.

The arrested Rohingyas claimed that they entered Indian soil with the help of four brokers, including two Bangladeshi and two Indians, who provided them fake Aadhar cards for 25,000 Bangladeshi Taka.

According to a Border Security Force report, a total of 369 people were arrested last year for illegally entering India, of whom 59 were Rohingyas, 160 Indians and 150 Bangladeshi nationals.

In 2021, a total of 208 people, including 115 Indian nationals and 93 Bangladeshis, were arrested across the state for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON