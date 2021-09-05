Five SBS Nagar teachers get state award on Teachers’ Day

Jalandhar Five teachers from Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district were conferred with state awards at the deputy commissioner office on Sunday. The Teachers’ Day honour was bestowed on Minakshi Bhall, headmistress; Pooja Sharma, English lecturer; Ashok Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, both Hindi teachers, and Baljinder Singh Virk, a primary teacher.

The state-level Teachers’ Day award ceremony was held in Patiala, where Punjab school education minister, Vijay Inder Singla. was the chief guest. A virtual award ceremony was held at all district headquarters, where district education officers honoured the award-winning teachers.

SBS Nagar DEO (secondary), Jagjit Singh presented the awards to teachers, who have made laudable contributions towards infrastructure development and brought about a qualitative improvement in education in their respective schools.