Home / Cities / Others / Five SBS Nagar teachers get state award on Teachers’ Day
The Teachers’ Day honour was bestowed on Minakshi Bhall, headmistress; Pooja Sharma, English lecturer; Ashok Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, both Hindi teachers, and Baljinder Singh Virk, a primary teacher. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
The Teachers’ Day honour was bestowed on Minakshi Bhall, headmistress; Pooja Sharma, English lecturer; Ashok Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, both Hindi teachers, and Baljinder Singh Virk, a primary teacher. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
others

Five SBS Nagar teachers get state award on Teachers’ Day

The state-level Teachers’ Day award ceremony was held in Patiala, where Punjab school education minister, Vijay Inder Singla. was the chief guest. A virtual award ceremony was held at all district headquarters, where DEOs honoured award-winning teachers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 08:05 PM IST

Jalandhar Five teachers from Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district were conferred with state awards at the deputy commissioner office on Sunday. The Teachers’ Day honour was bestowed on Minakshi Bhall, headmistress; Pooja Sharma, English lecturer; Ashok Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, both Hindi teachers, and Baljinder Singh Virk, a primary teacher.

The state-level Teachers’ Day award ceremony was held in Patiala, where Punjab school education minister, Vijay Inder Singla. was the chief guest. A virtual award ceremony was held at all district headquarters, where district education officers honoured the award-winning teachers.

SBS Nagar DEO (secondary), Jagjit Singh presented the awards to teachers, who have made laudable contributions towards infrastructure development and brought about a qualitative improvement in education in their respective schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.