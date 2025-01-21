Five sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of minor girl in Assam: Police

Five persons accused in a gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Assam’s Udalguri district were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday. A minor girl was forcibly abducted and raped by five men in Udalguri’s Dhunsuri Tea Garden on June 22 last year. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened in June last year and a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in the district gave the verdict within seven months.

According to police, a minor girl was forcibly abducted and raped by five men in Udalguri’s Dhunsuri Tea Garden on June 22 last year. The family members lodged a complaint at Mazbat Police Station and a case was registered under several sections of POCSO Act.

Also Read: Chandigarh: Two booked for rape walk free as minor girl turns hostile

Superintendent of police (SP), Udalguri, Pushkin Jain said that they completed the investigation in a fast-track manner and the chargesheet was submitted within 90 days.

“We acted immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested the five accused from Udalguri and neighbouring Darrang district. Wasting no time, we completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet within three months,” he told HT on Monday.

He said that the special POCSO court also proceeded in a fast-track manner and within seven months, the verdict has come.

“All of them have been sentenced for life with a fine of ₹20,000 each,” he said.

“Justice served in the Mazbat gangrape case. All offenders sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the court. Kudos to the relentless efforts of Ms. Phulkan Narzary, DSP, Udalguri, the Investigating Officer of the case, whose dedication ensured justice”, Assam Police wrote on its official X handle.