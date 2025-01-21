Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of minor girl in Assam: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 21, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The incident happened in June last year and a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in the district gave the verdict within seven months

Five persons accused in a gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Assam’s Udalguri district were sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday.

A minor girl was forcibly abducted and raped by five men in Udalguri’s Dhunsuri Tea Garden on June 22 last year. (Representative file photo)
A minor girl was forcibly abducted and raped by five men in Udalguri’s Dhunsuri Tea Garden on June 22 last year. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened in June last year and a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in the district gave the verdict within seven months.

According to police, a minor girl was forcibly abducted and raped by five men in Udalguri’s Dhunsuri Tea Garden on June 22 last year. The family members lodged a complaint at Mazbat Police Station and a case was registered under several sections of POCSO Act.

Also Read: Chandigarh: Two booked for rape walk free as minor girl turns hostile

Superintendent of police (SP), Udalguri, Pushkin Jain said that they completed the investigation in a fast-track manner and the chargesheet was submitted within 90 days.

“We acted immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested the five accused from Udalguri and neighbouring Darrang district. Wasting no time, we completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet within three months,” he told HT on Monday.

He said that the special POCSO court also proceeded in a fast-track manner and within seven months, the verdict has come.

“All of them have been sentenced for life with a fine of 20,000 each,” he said.

“Justice served in the Mazbat gangrape case. All offenders sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the court. Kudos to the relentless efforts of Ms. Phulkan Narzary, DSP, Udalguri, the Investigating Officer of the case, whose dedication ensured justice”, Assam Police wrote on its official X handle.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On