IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Five steps to file an RTI
The Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information. It helps citizens get clarity and transparency on various issues from the government. (HT )
The Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information. It helps citizens get clarity and transparency on various issues from the government. (HT )
others

Five steps to file an RTI

The Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information. It helps citizens get clarity and transparency on various issues from the government.
READ FULL STORY
By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST

Step 1

For submitting an RTI application, click on submit request option on the RTI online website. On clicking the submit request option ‘Guidelines for use of RTI online portal’ screen will be displayed. This screen contains various guidelines for using the RTI online portal.

Step 2

The online RTI request form screen will be displayed next for the user. The ministry or department for which the applicant wants to file an RTI, can be selected from the Select Ministry/ Department/Apex body.

Step 3

If a citizen belongs to the BPL category, s/he has to select the option ‘Yes’ in ‘Is the applicant below poverty line?’ field and has to upload a BPL card. (If a citizen belongs to non-BPL category, s/he has to select the option ‘No’ and has to make payment of 10 as prescribed in RTI Rules, 2012).

Step 4

‘Text for RTI request application’ should be up to 3,000 characters. If the text is more than 3000 characters, then the application can be uploaded in the supporting document field. After filling all the details in the form, click on the ‘make payment’ option, where an online request payment form will be displayed.

Step 5

On submission of the application, a unique registration number would be issued, which may be referred by the applicant for any references in future. The applicant will receive SMS alerts in case he/she provides a mobile number. The applicant will get an email and SMS alert.

For more details visit https://rtionline.gov.in

“RTI Act empowers citizens as information can help them make good decisions. People should use the RTI Act as a tool to get their problems resolved without the middleman’s interference,” says Vijay Kumbhar, RTI activist

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

Second day of vaccination sees a 10% drop in turnout; PMC brings down session site from 8 to 5

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Pune: Pune district witnessed a drastic fall in the number of beneficiaries turning up at the vaccination sites on the second day of Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC undecided on reopening schools for Class 5-8

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to decide whether or not to reopen classes 5 to 8 from next week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MSBSHSE: Class 10, 12 board exam in April, May this year

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced that it is prepared to conduct the board examination for Classes 10 and 12 this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Transport and cab operators in Pune likely to hike charges following fuel price rise

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Pune: Transporters and cab operators of Pune have warned of an imminent increase in charges and fares following steep rise in fuel prices across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2.15 lakh stolen from office of former Ludhiana Youth Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Police are on the trail of a masked man, who broke into the office of former district Youth Congress president Dimple Rana in Shivpuri on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

38-year-old mason held for raping home-alone Ludhiana teen

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Was hired for a job at the girl’s house a month ago and had raped her a few days ago as well, say police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information. It helps citizens get clarity and transparency on various issues from the government. (HT )
The Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information. It helps citizens get clarity and transparency on various issues from the government. (HT )
others

Five steps to file an RTI

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information. It helps citizens get clarity and transparency on various issues from the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traffic park is being set up near Bremen chowk, Aundh, to provide ‘live’, on-the-road training and experience to children and youth. (HT PHOTO)
A traffic park is being set up near Bremen chowk, Aundh, to provide ‘live’, on-the-road training and experience to children and youth. (HT PHOTO)
others

Civic Sanskriti: Time to put road safety plans back in top gear

By Sanskriti Menon
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Number and severity of road accidents can be greatly reduced if municipal corporations, RTOs, Traffic Police, and emergency services work together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and (right) Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. (HT file photo)
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and (right) Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. (HT file photo)
others

Instead of farmers, Modi govt should serve NIA notice to Arnab Goswami: Jakhar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Punjab Congress chief urges farmers to raise the matter during their meeting with Union ministers on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collecting samples for testing. Haryana reported 1,354 cases from January 11 to 17 as compared to 1,887 cases the week before. (HT file photo)
A health worker collecting samples for testing. Haryana reported 1,354 cases from January 11 to 17 as compared to 1,887 cases the week before. (HT file photo)
others

Covid curve stays flattened for eighth week in Haryana

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Sample positivity rate in the state is also down to 5.4% even as the first phase of vaccination drive covering healthcare workers is underway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Parab also said the state transport department is making the licencing process better with less human interference. He said training institutions are soon coming up in the state where drivers will be tested at automated centres. (HT FILE)
Anil Parab also said the state transport department is making the licencing process better with less human interference. He said training institutions are soon coming up in the state where drivers will be tested at automated centres. (HT FILE)
others

Not keen on fines for traffic violations: Maharashtra transport minister

By Swapnil Rawal and Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Parab’s statement came during the 32nd National Road Safety Week on Monday, which was inaugurated by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray at the Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill
READ FULL STORY
Close
As countries continue their vaccination drives, international travel restrictions may ease, said travel portals. (Pic for representation)
As countries continue their vaccination drives, international travel restrictions may ease, said travel portals. (Pic for representation)
others

With mass inoculation on, travel industry hopes for better year

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Unlike last year, with over six weekends in the year, travel portals expect tourists to explore new places, as they have already seen a surge in enquiries for short rejuvenation trips for 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The golden jackal is currently under observation at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.
The golden jackal is currently under observation at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.
others

Golden jackal rescued from a medical store in Thane near Mumbai

By Faisal Tandel, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The jackal entered the shop around 11.30am was rescued around 2pm by animal lovers and forest department. Forest officials believe the jackal might have strayed from the mangroves as the area was near the creek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 cases of adverse reaction to vaccine reported in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported two “serious” cases of adverse effects following the Covid-19 immunisation (AEFI), in which two female auxiliary nurses/midwives required hospital admission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist reports 303 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE The district reported 303 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Monday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP