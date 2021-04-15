Fix recurring water shortage problem, Raghav Chadhav asks Haryana CM in letter

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking prompt solutions to the recurring water shortage problems for Delhi, which the water utility has long blamed on the neighbouring state.

Chadha, who is also an AAP MLA, had on Tuesday warned that large parts of Delhi are likely to witness a shortage of water starting Wednesday, as Haryana, in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines, is reportedly sharing lower than the mandated share of Yamuna water with Delhi, and has failed to adhere to safe pollution levels.

Chadha in his Wednesday letter to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Delhi was facing a double whammy because of a significant reduction in raw water supply and high ammonia levels in the Yamuna water from the Haryana side.

“...Delhi is facing frequent crises in terms of raw water supply...which adversely impacts the drinking water supply of major areas, including diplomatic missions/embassies, president house, Supreme Court, high court, and at hospitals treating Covid-19 patients of Delhi and neighbouring states. I implore you to, and I am sure you will, extend your cooperation on humanitarian grounds keeping in mind unprecedented emergency of Covid-19,” Chadha wrote in his letter.

Several parts of Delhi faced water shortage on Wednesday after two of the three water treatment plants in the city could not be operated at optimum capacity because of high ammonia levels.

Haryana diverts water from the Yamuna to Delhi, which is one of the primary sources of water for the national capital. Nearly 40% of the water produced in Delhi and supplied to homes is provided by Haryana.

Chadha in his letter on Wednesday said that two water treatment plants in Delhi — Wazirabad and Chandrawal — sourced water from Yamuna. He said that the quantity and quality of water at the Wazirabad Barrage depends on the release of raw water by Haryana.

“On many occasions, the quality of water available at the Wazirabad Barrage is not fit for treatment because of the concentration of pollutants, particularly ammonia, which results in partial or complete shutdown of two water treatment plants. Given that the two plants cumulatively produce about 228 MGD (million gallons per day) of potable water, thid shutdown, when accompanied by a short supply of raw water, adversely affects the availability of drinking water supply to the people of Delhi,” he said.

On Wednesday, the areas worst hit by water shortage were were Vijay Nagar, Timarpur, Khyber Pass, Old Secretariat, Civil Lines, Lahori Gate, Old Sabzi Mandi, Naya Bazaar, Peeli Kothi, Malka Ganj, Motia Khan, Jhandewalan, Baraf Khana, Patparganj, Pusa Road, Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh and Giri Nagar.