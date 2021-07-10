Floods affect train movement on Darbhanga-Samastipur section

Train movement on Darbhanga-Samastipur section was partially affected after rail traffic on the downline was suspended on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to water flowing above the danger level at bridge number 1 between Muktapur-Samastipur, a senior ECR official said.

According to Saraswati Chandra, senior divisional commercial manager at Samastipur, the decision was taken to ensure safe train operations due to floods.

Meanwhile, Jaynagar-Bhagalpur special train, which was supposed to commence its journey on July 10, has been cancelled. Likewise, as many as four trains have been diverted, whereas one train was short terminated and another short originated due to suspension of traffic movement on the downline.

Jaynagar- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Special Journey), Jaynagar- Sealdah (Special Journey) and Raxaul-Howrah (Special Journey) will be diverted via Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur instead of Darbhanga-Samastipur.

Similarly, Darbhanga-Amritsar (Special Journey) will be diverted via Darbhanga-Sitamarhi-Sikta-Narkatiyaganj instead of Darbhanga-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj.

Rajendra Nagar Terminal-Jaynagar (Special Journey) will be short terminated at Samastipur instead of Jaynagar while Jaynagar-Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Special Journey) will short originate from Samastipur instead of Jaynagar.

It is the third consecutive year when the train movement had to be suspended on this section due to floodwaters crossing the danger mark at one or the other bridges, revealed an informed source.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in this part of the region continues to affect the increasing population with the inundation of low-lying localities in different pockets.

Darbhanga DM Thiyagarajan SM, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit area in the district on Friday, said that all the panchayats in Kusheshwar Asthan (East) and Hanuman Nagar blocks were affected by floods. Similarly, some parts of the Kusheshwar Asthan (West) and Hayaghat blocks were inundated, while nine panchayats in the Keoti block were affected. The district agriculture officer has been asked to assess the damage of crops due to flooding.