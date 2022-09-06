Floods leave behind a trail of devastation in Varanasi
Those displaced are forced to spend their nights on the ghats, others have lost agricultural lands. Some have lost their looms.
The flood waters have started receding but they have left behind a trail of devastation.
Those displaced are forced to spend their nights on the ghats, others have lost agricultural lands. Some have lost their looms. “We are hand to mouth now,” those affected by the floods said. As per records available with the district administration the floods affected more than 15000 people.
Ram Krishna, a marginal farmer who hails from Gadhwa Ghat area is one such farmer, who said he has lost everything. “Babua kuchhau naahi bacha (I have nothing left),” he said while pointing out that the agricultural fields he had, were lost to the floods.
Dinesh Sahni, a boatman, too said he had lost everything. “Sahab hum to navik hai (sir, I am a boatman),” he said and added that left with no option he has been living on his boat along with his family.
Sahni said they were already hit hard due to ban on boating during floods and were completely devastated when the flood waters ravaged his living space too.
“We are boatmen and solely depend on boating to earn our livelihood. But, due to this boating ban, we just don’t have any other means of livelihood,” he added.
Weavers too have been hard hit. Mohammed Ghizaal, a traditional weaver who hails from Jaitpura locality of Varanasi said his mud house couldn’t withstand the floods. “As flood waters surged in, we had to rush out to a safer place, leaving everything, including raw material and loom behind. In just a few minutes, everything was finished. I had never imagined that the floods would hit us too as our locality had never been affected during previous floods,” he said. Jaitpura locality is home to about 500 weavers, big and small. Apart from Jaitpura, more than two dozen localities dominated by weavers in and around the Ganga also were hit by the flood. These include Kunia, Saraiyan, Selputri, Chirwa Ghat, Nakhi Ghat, Kuchwa Ghat, Puranapull.
More than two dozen other localities including Maruti Nagar, Saraiyyan, Dhelwariya, Purana Pull, Chauka Ghat, Bagwa Nala and Selputri temple too have been affected due to floods.
“Nagar Nigam has been directed to carry out sanitisation and fogging in the flood hit areas to keep a check on vector borne diseases. Health department has been directed to give proper medical assistance to the displaced and to keep a check on any chances of infection or diseases post flood,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
