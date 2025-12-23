Seraikela-Kharsawan district deputy commissioner (DC) Nitish Kumar Singh has called for making vehicle drivers aware of risks of driving in fog even as two persons died in a road accident on Monday wee hours while 206 people have died in 231 road accidents in the district between January 1 and November 30, 2025, officials said on Tuesday. Fog claims 2 lives in Kolhan; 206 deaths in 11 months in Seraikela-Kharsawan

“The police must run an awareness campaign for the vehicle drivers about the risks of driving in fog. They should also be told against speeding, using fog lights, keeping safe minimum distance between moving vehicles, especially in night and wee hours under foggy conditions. Zebra crossings, zigzag road markings, speed breakers, alert signage and high powered street lights will be installed on priority at accident-prone locations and turns,” Singh told HT on Tuesday.

Total four persons have died in Kolhan division due to fog-related accidents during the period, of which two died in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on Seraikela-Chaibasa road on Monday morning. Jamshedpur Truck-Trailer Owners’ Association (JTTOA) vice president Gunjan Yadav and auto mechanic Mukhtar Ansari died in the collision while Akhtar Hussain was seriously injured.

The visibility was less than 200 metres in Seraikela-Kharsawan district while it was less than 300 metres in Jamshedpur and 600 metres in Ranchi on Monday.

Railway trackman Mangal Kerketta died when he came under down Kurla-Shalimar Express between Ghaghra and Manoharpur stations under West Singhbhum district on Monday morning while Bhuju Gorai was crushed by an unknown vehicle on Monday early morning - the victims failed to see coming train and vehicle due to thick fog in both cases.

The DC was told by the district transport department and traffic police that total 25 persons died in 25 road accidents in the month of November alone while nine others were critically injured.

“Necessary actions are being taken and we have identified 18 accident-prone black spots in the district where barriers, warning signs and lights are being installed. Vehicle checking is also being done strictly and a total fines of ₹22.78 lakh have been collected in November,” DTO Girija Shankar Mahato and traffic inspector said.

As per records, 206 persons lost their lives in 231 road accidents in Seraikela-Kharsawan district alone from January 1 to November 2025, on an average 19 lives lost every month.

The highest 26 persons died in July while 25 persons died in road mishaps in November 2025. In 2024, 173 persons had died in the district while 153 persons had lost their lives in road accidents in the district in 2023.