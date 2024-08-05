FOR MAHAKUMBH 2025: Railways to tap expertise from officials posted during 2013, 2019 fairs

To ensure the safe conduct of the forthcoming mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, the railways will be seeking suggestions from officials who have served in Prayagraj during 2013 and 2019 editions of the fair. The officials will be asked to provide tips to their colleagues serving in Prayagraj. Moreover, the railways will also be soliciting suggestions from officials of other departments who have served here during earlier Kumbh fairs. Railway officials said that some officials in the department who have served here earlier and now posted elsewhere may also be deployed here for some months between December to March during the Mahakumbh. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The railways will study the circumstances which resulted in the mishap at Prayagraj Junction and will invite suggestions from officials who were posted there at that time. While identifying the mistakes during earlier fairs, the railways will form new strategies and chalk out a concrete plan which will be implemented this Mahakumbh-2025 for its successful and grand conclusion.

The railways will also take suggestions on the routes of Mela Special trains. The series of meetings with officials having experience of Kumbh will be held from August to September under the chairmanship of DRM. A list of suggestions and advices will be prepared which will be presented during the meeting for Mahakumbh later as proposals and suggestions.

Besides railway officials, the staff and officials of other departments along with other people and media persons who have experience of Kumbh will be invited to give their suggestions.

A list of such officials who have served here during Kumbh 2013 and 2019 is being prepared. Such officials will be intimidated and will be asked if they were willing to work at Mahakumbh. A proposal for their deployment is being prepared and following the approval of the board, the officials may be called to Prayagraj for serving at Mahakumbh.