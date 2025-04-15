Forces arrest eight people in Manipur, including militants, drug smugglers

Security forces in Manipur have arrested eight individuals, including five militants from various insurgent groups, drug smugglers, and suspected looters, over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. Security personnel with arms and ammunition recovered during a search operation in Kangpokpi district. (Manipur Police)

According to the Manipur Police, two active cadres of the banned underground outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak–Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) were arrested in a joint search operation in different parts of the state.

One of the militants, identified as Saikhom Sasndip Singha (32) of Saikhom Leikai, Sonao Bazar in Cachar (Assam), was apprehended in Bidya Nagar area of Jiribam Police Station. The second, Irengbam Robinson Singh (25) of Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, was arrested from his residence under Bishnupur Police Station limits.

The forces recovered a large quantity of empty ammunition cases from Robinson’s possession, including 196 rounds of .303 mm, 82 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR, 55 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS, and 32 rounds of 7.62 mm AK, along with a mobile phone and a SIM card.

In a separate operation, five more individuals were apprehended, including two active cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF), one drug smuggler, and two others.

Ahenthem Rajesh alias Nandakisore alias Parihan, a UNLF cadre, was arrested from Wangkhei under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East, for extortion. Police seized a Beretta pistol with 15 live rounds and two mobile phones from his possession.

The police, however, did not confirm which UNLF faction Rajesh belonged to.

A follow-up raid at his hideout led to the recovery of one SMG carbine, one 9mm pistol, four magazines, a hand grenade, four launching tubes, 66 sniper rounds, 51 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 14 live rounds of Amogh rifle, and ₹69,000 in cash.

In another incident, Laishram Ramesh Singh alias Bobo (44), a cadre of the UNLF Pambei faction, was arrested from Khundrakpam Awang Leikai, Imphal East. The police recovered two mobile handsets and ₹21,50,000 in cash from his possession. Authorities confirmed his involvement in extortion activities targeting government officials in and around Imphal.

Meanwhile, a Border Security Force team apprehended two individuals, Khaiminlen Lukho (36) of Mumpi village and Boipu Gangte (40) of Moreh Ward No. 9 Lhangkichoi, both from Tengnoupal district while they were dismantling and stealing CGI sheets from abandoned houses. They were later handed over to Moreh police.

Additionally, the police arrested Kamal Hussain (44) from North AOC under Imphal Police Station for possessing 1.943 kg of heroin.