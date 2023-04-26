Four Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students sustained minor injuries when a former student attacked them near Geography department on University campus on Tuesday. The attacker was in unstable mental frame, police said. Four AMU students injured in knife attack, accused held (Pic for representation)

According to reports, four students --Tariq Hussain, Rizwan, Adil Khan and Irfan-- all students of Bachelor of Arts (BA) course at AMU, were walking from SS Hall towards Geopgraphy department on AMU campus on Tuesday afternoon when a former student Haroon Khan attacked them with a knife.

“There was no major injury to students as it was more like a kitchen knife. The accused has been booked under 151 Criminal Procedure Code,” said Pravesh Rana, the inspector incharge at Civil Lines police station of Aligarh.

“They sustained minor injuries in their hands as they tried to resist the attacker who did not appear in proper mental frame and is reported to have been booked for such activities and breach of peace in past also. The injured students were given first aid and are well now” said proctor of Aligarh Muslim University Prof Wasim Ali Abbas on Wednesday.

“The attacker was handed over to the police at Civil Lines police station and complaint was lodged for necessary action,” said proctor.

The accused was an ex-student of AMU’s 2014-2015 batch.