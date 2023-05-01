Chhattisgarh: Former state chief Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP

Former Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nand Kumar Sai has quit the party, ending his over four-decade association with it ahead of the assembly election in the state due later this year. Nand Kumar Sai . (Twitter)

In his resignation letter, Sai alleged BJP leaders were trying to tarnish his image by levelling false allegations against him. He accused them of conspiring against him and hurting his dignity.

Sai, 77, a two-time Member of Parliament and three-time assembly member, also served as BJP’s Madhya Pradesh chief before Chhattisgarh’s creation in 2000.

Sai served as the first leader of the opposition in Chhattisgarh after the state’s formation. He was appointed National Commission for Scheduled Tribes head in 2017.

Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao said that they would try to address Sai’s misunderstanding.

Ruling Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla accused the BJP of neglecting tribals, which Sai could not come to terms with.