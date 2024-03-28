 Former CP Arup Patnaik to fight Sambit Patra in Puri seat - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Former CP Arup Patnaik to fight Sambit Patra in Puri seat

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 28, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Patnaik (68), a retired IPS officer of the 1979 batch, contested from Bhubaneswar constituency in 2019, and was defeated by a margin of around 21,000 votes by Aparajita Sarangi, an IAS officer of the 1994 batch who quit the services and joined the BJP

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Odisha’s Puri constituency on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket. His name was in the list declared on Wednesday evening.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik. (Hindustan Times)
Former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik. (Hindustan Times)

Patnaik (68), a retired IPS officer of the 1979 batch, contested from Bhubaneswar constituency in 2019, and was defeated by a margin of around 21,000 votes by Aparajita Sarangi, an IAS officer of the 1994 batch who quit the services and joined the BJP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Patnaik, who hails from Delang in Puri parliamentary constituency, will be pitted against Sambit Patra of the BJP.

“After my retirement, I have been doing a lot of social work related to health and cancer,” he said. “We have a trust called Konark Foundation, through which we help cancer patients get treatment, appointments in Tata Memorial Centre, accommodation and financial aid. We have helped nearly 10,000 cancer patients till now.”

Patnaik spends 25 days in Odisha every month and five days at his house, Sanman, on the Juhu-Versova road in Mumbai. He has two sons—Chirantan, who works in London, and Tanmay, who is a partner in Trilegal, a legal services firm.

The former IPS officer was given a cabinet rank by the Odisha government from 2018 to 2019 when he headed the Biju Yuva Vahini, a BJD outfit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Former CP Arup Patnaik to fight Sambit Patra in Puri seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On