Former CP Arup Patnaik to fight Sambit Patra in Puri seat

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Odisha’s Puri constituency on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket. His name was in the list declared on Wednesday evening. Former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik. (Hindustan Times)

Patnaik (68), a retired IPS officer of the 1979 batch, contested from Bhubaneswar constituency in 2019, and was defeated by a margin of around 21,000 votes by Aparajita Sarangi, an IAS officer of the 1994 batch who quit the services and joined the BJP.

Patnaik, who hails from Delang in Puri parliamentary constituency, will be pitted against Sambit Patra of the BJP.

“After my retirement, I have been doing a lot of social work related to health and cancer,” he said. “We have a trust called Konark Foundation, through which we help cancer patients get treatment, appointments in Tata Memorial Centre, accommodation and financial aid. We have helped nearly 10,000 cancer patients till now.”

Patnaik spends 25 days in Odisha every month and five days at his house, Sanman, on the Juhu-Versova road in Mumbai. He has two sons—Chirantan, who works in London, and Tanmay, who is a partner in Trilegal, a legal services firm.

The former IPS officer was given a cabinet rank by the Odisha government from 2018 to 2019 when he headed the Biju Yuva Vahini, a BJD outfit.