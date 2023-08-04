Former SP MLA declared absconding; notice put up at his house

The Civil Lines police here on Thursday put up notice under section 82 of CrPC at the house of former MLA Saeed Ahmad while declaring him as absconding. (Pic for representation)

The former Samajwadi Party MLA has failed to appear before the court despite being issued summons multiple times.

Saeed Ahmad was first issued notice and then a non bailable warrant was issued against him. After issuing another summon, a notice under section 82 of CrPC was put up at his house in Civil Lines and he was declared absconding, police officials said.

Now police will attach his properties as per instructions of the court.

In 2017, a case for fraud and embezzlement and other sections was lodged against the former MLA from Phulpur. Police filed chargesheet against him at the court following investigation and the trial was started soon following which summons were issued to him.

ACP Shwetabh Pandey said notice under section 82 has been put up on instructions of the court.

