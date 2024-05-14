Former SHO’s assets exceed income by 96%; chargesheet filed

After almost 3.5 years of investigation into the corruption case registered against former SHO of Ghoorpur police station here, the Anti-Corruption team has found strong evidence against him. (Pic for representation)

The team found that former SHO Arvind Kumar Trivedi had movable and immovable assets worth 96% more than his total income. The SHO has failed to give clarification for the properties that he earned, and now a chargesheet has been filed against him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

An FIR was registered against Trivedi way back in 2020.

A resident of Rae Bareli district, Arvind Kumar Trivedi was posted in Prayagraj in 2017 and was given the charge of Ghoorpur police station.

An audio recording of the steno of the then SSP went viral which revealed that Trivedi gave cash for getting the charge of Ghoorpur police station. Anti-Corruption team started an investigation and lodged an FIR against Trivedi at Ghoorpur police station under Prevention of Corruption Act. It was alleged that the SHO earned properties exceeding his income between the years 2006 to 2017. During this period, the income of the SHO was calculated to be ₹53.16 lakh.

Anti-Corruption team officials said Trivedi purchased a land for ₹3.27 lakh in Rae Bareli in his wife’s name and spent ₹23.65 lakh on construction on the land. In 2016, he purchased a plot of land for ₹10 lakh in Rae Bareli. The next year, he purchased another plot of land for ₹9.77 lakh. In 2016, he purchased a bike for ₹83,000 and an SUV for ₹13.50 lakh. He has five accounts in different banks in which over ₹18 lakh were found deposited. The investigating team also included cost of jewellery owned by Trivedi’s wife and expenses on children, including school fee, which was found to be ₹1.02 crore.