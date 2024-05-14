 Former SHO’s assets exceed income by 96%; chargesheet filed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former SHO’s assets exceed income by 96%; chargesheet filed

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 14, 2024 08:22 PM IST

The SHO has failed to give clarification for the properties that he earned, and now a chargesheet has been filed against him. An FIR was registered against Trivedi way back in 2020.

After almost 3.5 years of investigation into the corruption case registered against former SHO of Ghoorpur police station here, the Anti-Corruption team has found strong evidence against him.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The team found that former SHO Arvind Kumar Trivedi had movable and immovable assets worth 96% more than his total income. The SHO has failed to give clarification for the properties that he earned, and now a chargesheet has been filed against him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

An FIR was registered against Trivedi way back in 2020.

A resident of Rae Bareli district, Arvind Kumar Trivedi was posted in Prayagraj in 2017 and was given the charge of Ghoorpur police station.

An audio recording of the steno of the then SSP went viral which revealed that Trivedi gave cash for getting the charge of Ghoorpur police station. Anti-Corruption team started an investigation and lodged an FIR against Trivedi at Ghoorpur police station under Prevention of Corruption Act. It was alleged that the SHO earned properties exceeding his income between the years 2006 to 2017. During this period, the income of the SHO was calculated to be 53.16 lakh.

Anti-Corruption team officials said Trivedi purchased a land for 3.27 lakh in Rae Bareli in his wife’s name and spent 23.65 lakh on construction on the land. In 2016, he purchased a plot of land for 10 lakh in Rae Bareli. The next year, he purchased another plot of land for 9.77 lakh. In 2016, he purchased a bike for 83,000 and an SUV for 13.50 lakh. He has five accounts in different banks in which over 18 lakh were found deposited. The investigating team also included cost of jewellery owned by Trivedi’s wife and expenses on children, including school fee, which was found to be 1.02 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Former SHO’s assets exceed income by 96%; chargesheet filed

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On