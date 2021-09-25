Home / Cities / Others / Former terrorist turned absconder arrested in Kishtwar
Former terrorist turned absconder arrested in Kishtwar

By HT Correspondent
SEP 25, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a former terrorist-turned-absconder who was evading arrest for the past 19 years, officials said.

He was identified as Dulla alias Jameel, son of Ghulam Bakarwal of Arnas in Reasi, who was presently putting up at Kundwar Chatroo in Kishtwar.

“On specific information received through reliable sources, special police was constituted. The team led by Chatroo station house officer inspector Sandeep Parihar and his team raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder,” said a police officer.

The arrested absconder was wanted in a case with FIR number 38/2002 under various sections including 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act registered at Chatroo police station.

“Subsequently, the absconder was produced before the Court of the Principal District and Session Judge in Bhaderwah and lodged in judicial custody,” he added.

