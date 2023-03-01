Home / Cities / Others / Former vice-prez of students’ union attacked in Meerut varsity

Former vice-prez of students’ union attacked in Meerut varsity

ByS Raju
Mar 01, 2023 07:18 PM IST

The attack has come as a shock as all teachers and non-teaching staff members are busy preparing for the NAAC grading inspection.

MEERUT A group of unidentified and masked motorcycle-borne assailants attacked the former vice-president of students’ union inside the premises of Meerut-based Chaudhary Charan Singh University on Wednesday afternoon. The incident comes just a day before the NAAC team is scheduled to arrive for inspection to grade the varsity.

The incident comes just a day before the NAAC team is scheduled to arrive for inspection to grade the varsity. (HT Photo)

The victim, Hans Choudhary, has sustained skull and hand injuries. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is told to be stable. Choudhary is pursuing a Masters’ degree in social work.

Sharing further details, varsity spokesperson Mitendra Kumar said that the masked assailants attacked Choudhary with wooden shaft and cricket wickets. The cop further said that a case has been lodged in Civil Lines police station and police are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants. Meanwhile, an inspection will be carried out in the different hostels inside the varsity premises to nab the assailants.

The attack has come as a shock as all teachers and non-teaching staff members are busy preparing for the NAAC grading inspection scheduled for Thursday. The latest incident may impact the NAAC grading.

