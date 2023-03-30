Home / Cities / Others / Former village head shot at in Gorakhpur, critical

Former village head shot at in Gorakhpur, critical

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 30, 2023 12:12 AM IST

A former village head sustained bullet injuries when two motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants opened fire on him at Bhagat Singh crossing under Ramgarh Tal police station of the district on Wednesday afternoon. The incident was the fallout of an old rivalry, said police.

The victim identified as Mauli Shukla, 65, who is resident of village Kanail, was admitted to a hospital by the locals and the police.

Inspector cantonment Shashi Bhushan Rai said Shukla has been referred to BRD medical College where his condition is reported to be critical.

Officials said the incident took place when Shukla was busy supervising the construction of his new flat in the area. Two miscreants reached the site and opened fire at him.

Police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and initiated inquiry in the case with the help of CCTV grabs installed in the area.

Shukla who is a resident of village Kanail under Belipar police station of district had indulged in dispute when he was contesting elections for the village head. Officials said Shukla was also facing charges in many cases.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
