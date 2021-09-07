Former YSR Congress MLA arrested by Odisha police in chit fund scam

Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested Malla Vijay Prasad, a former MLA of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress) and chairman of Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, over his alleged involvement in a chit fund scam worth ₹1,200 crore, officials said.

Officials of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha police said Welfare Building & Estates Pvt. Ltd. was essentially a chit fund company of which Malla was the managing director. He lured people with false promises of returning a high rate of interest on deposits under different schemes of the company and unauthorisedly collected at least ₹1,200 crore from several investors before closing offices.

“The company initially registered with the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad and subsequently changed to Kolkata in 2011. It had its head office at Visakhapatnam. Between 2009 and 2014, Malla’s company was operating its branch offices in Bhubaneswar, Narsinghpur (Cuttack) and Nayagarh. It has been ascertained that M/s Welfare Building & Estates Pvt. Ltd. was also active in Berhampur, Jeypore, Similiguda, Bhadrak, Balasore and some coastal areas of Odisha where it collected a huge amount of money from people,” said DIG of Economic Offences Wing, JN Pankaj.

A team of EOW officials on Monday raided his residence and office in Visakhapatnam and seized ₹45 lakh and several documents.

Malla was charged under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the India Penal Code read with sections 4,5 & 6 of PC & Money Collection Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 / Sec 6 of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors Act.

Mala was first produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam on Monday and before the Court of OPID, Cuttack, on Tuesday.