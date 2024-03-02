Four burglars nabbed in Prayagraj; cash and valuables recovered

Joint teams of Dhumanganj police and SOG on Friday busted a gang of burglars involved in theft incidents in the area for the past some time. The police team nabbed four members of the gang with stolen cash and valuables. The gang members carried out recce of homes while delivering milk and driving e-rickshaws, police said. (Pic for representation)

ACP Dhumanganj Varun Kumar said acting on a tip off, the Dhumanganj police under SHO Vaibhav Singh and SOG arrested four burglars and recovered 10 silver coins, five ornaments, computer system and cash ₹26,800 along with burglary tools. The arrested burglars were identified as Israel, 18, of Puramufti, Monu Patwa, 19, of Dhumanganj, Karan, 18, of Subedarganj and Dilshad, 22, of Mariadih.

Questioning from the accused revealed that they were all drug addicts and took to burglary for purchasing smack etc. The gang members used to carry out recce of home while pursuing their regular professions. Dilshad is a milkman and used to keep watch at locked homes while Karan drives e-rickshaw and used to roam around in the area to identify homes where families were away. Monu used to sell vegetables on kiosks for carrying out recce, police officials said.