Four cops arrested in Assam for helping smuggle Burmese supari from Mizoram

Four cops arrested in Assam for helping smuggle Burmese supari from Mizoram

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 06, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Based on specific information, a special team secretly launched an operation at Bilaipur area on Thursday midnight and caught them red-handed, said police

Four on-duty cops were arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Friday for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of Burmese areca nuts or Burmese supari from Mizoram.

(Representative Photo)

Hailakandi additional superintendent of police (ASP) Samir Baruah said the four police personnel were caught red-handed helping smugglers in the illegal trade of Burmese areca nuts on Thursday night.

They were initially detained, said Baruah, adding that the Bilaipur Police registered a case and arrested them on Friday after an investigation.

“Based on specific information, a special team secretly launched an operation at Bilaipur area on Thursday midnight and caught them red-handed,” he said.

The police personnel have been identified as Sanjay Roy, Ashim Singha, Munsi Marma and Ranjit Goala. Marma and Goala are constables in the Hailakandi Comando Battalion, while the other two are constables at Hailakandi Police, as per the officials.

According to the ASP, the accused have been arrested under section 168 (public servant unlawfully engaging in illegal trade), 384 (extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and 98A of Assam Police Act (wilfully breaching laws).

