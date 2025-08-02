Four elections passed, 30,000 differently abled pensioners in Prayagraj still await voter registration

Despite four elections in the past eight years, over 30,000 differently abled pensioners in Prayagraj have yet to be included in the voter list. However, following fresh directives from the Election Commission to ensure every citizen above 18 years of age is registered to vote, the process to enroll them has finally begun. (For representation only)

According to District Differently Abled Welfare Officer AK Gautam, the Election Office had requested the details of eligible pensioners, and a list has now been compiled.

In line with the instructions, a special enrollment camp will soon be jointly organised by the health department and the election office to facilitate voter registration for these individuals.

As per official records, around 30,000 people have been receiving pensions from the department of handicapped welfare for the past eight years. However, their names were never added to the electoral rolls.

Notably, during this period, Assembly elections were held in 2017 and 2022, and Lok Sabha elections took place in 2019 and 2024—yet these pensioners were left out each time.

In response to the recent directive from the Election Commission to conduct a focused campaign for registering differently abled voters, deputy district election officer Pooja Mishra convened a meeting with officials from the Differently Abled Welfare Department and requested a detailed list of pensioners to facilitate their inclusion as voters.