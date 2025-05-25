Four electrocuted to death in two separate incidents in Gorakhpur, Deoria

Four people, including an Army jawan and a diploma pharmacy student, died of electrocution in two separate incidents in Deoria and Gorakhpur. Additionally, five others sustained injuries—two of them critically—and are undergoing treatment at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College, Deoria. For representation only (File)

The first incident occurred on Friday evening in Januna village under the jurisdiction of Lar Police Station in Deoria district. Three youths, including two cousins and an Army jawan, died when an iron rod accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire while they were installing a tin shed for cattle. The shed became electrified, resulting in a fatal shock.

The deceased have been identified as Monu Pandey (an Army jawan), Pawan Kushwaha and Shivam Pandey alias Gunjan. Monu Pandey had returned home to attend his sister’s wedding on May 9 and was staying in the village after the ceremony.

Five others were injured in the incident, including Ved Prakash Pandey and Rajan Pandey of Januna village, and another individual from Bihar. While three of the injured have been discharged from the hospital, two remain in critical condition.

Deoria district magistrate Dibya Mittal confirmed the casualties and assured that compensation and necessary support would be provided to the families of the deceased. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and cremated on Saturday evening on the banks of the River Sarju.

In a separate incident on Saturday morning in Gorakhpur, 28-year-old Prashant Shukla, a resident of Gola (Ward No. 18) and a diploma pharmacy student, died of electrocution after coming into contact with the handle of a hand pump while drawing water. SP North Jitendra Kumar confirmed the incident and said the body was sent for post-mortem.

