Four government teachers sacked for using fake documents to get job in Prayagraj
Four assistant teachers who got job in government-run upper primary schools of Prayagraj, on the basis of fake documents of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur have been sacked, education department officials said.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari issued orders for termination of services of these teachers recently.
“FIR against these teachers would be registered and block education officers (BEOs) have also been instructed to initiate the process to recover the salaries paid to them from the date of their appointment in 2015,” the BSA said.
The special task force (STF), which investigated the matter, found that these assistant teachers - Dhirendra Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Mohd Idris Khan – had used fake BSc and BEd mark sheets of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur. Additional superintendent of police, UP STF had recommended action against the teachers.
Officials said Mohd Idris Khan was working at Upper Primary School of Nevdhiya Pal village of Koraon development block, Dhirendra Kumar was employed with Upper Primary School of Rangnath Pahari village, also of Koraon development block. Arvind Kumar worked at Upper Primary School of Janghai village in Pratappur development block and Jitendra Kumar was with Upper Primary School of Chhapar village in Koraon development block. All of them were appointed in September 2015, the officials added.
-
Mohali police get five-day remand of gangster Manna
Mohali police on Thursday got 5-day remand of gangster Gurdeep Singh alias Manna , two days after his two close aides were arrested from Aerocity. On July 12, his aides identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely were arrested with a .32 calibre foreign made pistol, seven live cartridges and 500-gram heroin. Manna has more than 38 cases registered against him.
-
Smart Grid Project: Chandigarh electricity dept told to expedite installation of smart meters
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the UT electricity department to expedite installation of smart meters under the Smart Grid Project and submit the progress report within a month. The new system will be beneficial for both department and consumers. The power control room will also receive immediate alerts in case of tripping in main lines. On the other hand, residents will benefit as smart meters will allow start of prepaid services.
-
Kanwar yatra should be eco-friendly: UP ACS and DGP
MEERUT Additional chief secretary (home) Awnish Awasthi and DGP DS Chauhan reviewed preparations for Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Saharanpur divisions and directed officials to make the annual pilgrimage an eco-friendly affair, free from plastic use. Both officials arrived here on Thursday morning and offered prayers at Augurnath Temple in Meerut Cantt. Thereafter, they inspected the Kanwar Yatra route and took stock of preparations by different departments to ensure a hassle-free yatra for Shiv devotees.
-
BEST readies 400 buses for monsoon
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will also be providing 11 buses for emergency use. Senior officials said that an average of 12-15 buses will be kept on standby in each municipal ward for the entire monsoon. “If railway services get disrupted, these buses will pick up stranded commuters from railway stations and drop them at their nearest location,” said an official.
-
Will admit 30% more students to reserved seats under CUET, says Delhi University V-C
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the university will admit 30% extra students to seats reserved for SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) aspirants, during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling, so as to ensure that these seats do not remain vacant till the last round of admissions. He added that 20% extra seats will be added in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and general category as well.
