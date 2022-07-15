Four government teachers sacked for using fake documents to get job in Prayagraj

Four assistant teachers who got job in government-run upper primary schools of Prayagraj, on the basis of fake documents of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur have been sacked, education department officials said.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari issued orders for termination of services of these teachers recently.

“FIR against these teachers would be registered and block education officers (BEOs) have also been instructed to initiate the process to recover the salaries paid to them from the date of their appointment in 2015,” the BSA said.

The special task force (STF), which investigated the matter, found that these assistant teachers - Dhirendra Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Mohd Idris Khan – had used fake BSc and BEd mark sheets of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur. Additional superintendent of police, UP STF had recommended action against the teachers.

Officials said Mohd Idris Khan was working at Upper Primary School of Nevdhiya Pal village of Koraon development block, Dhirendra Kumar was employed with Upper Primary School of Rangnath Pahari village, also of Koraon development block. Arvind Kumar worked at Upper Primary School of Janghai village in Pratappur development block and Jitendra Kumar was with Upper Primary School of Chhapar village in Koraon development block. All of them were appointed in September 2015, the officials added.