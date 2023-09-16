Four killed in Mathura as car rams into truck

Four people, including three men from Aligarh, died when a car rammed into a truck on National Highway 44 within limits of Jaint police station of Mathura district, at about 1 am, on Saturday. For representation only (Ht File Photo)

A truck driver, crossing the road to have food at a roadside Dhaba, was amongst the four killed. He was from Chapra district in Bihar.

Those killed from Aligarh were identified as Nividh Bansal, 29, Alok Dayal, 31, and Aakash, 30, who were friends travelling in the car. The truck driver killed was identified as Ajit Kumar, 30.

Kamal Verma, 29 and Vishal Verma, 30, also from Aligarh, were under treatment at Mathura hospital.

“The accident took place on Friday night near Jaint village on the National Highway 44, connecting Agra with Delhi, at a spot within the limits of Jaint police station of Mathura district. A car coming from Aligarh collided with a truck near Chaudhary Dhaba on the highway,” said Martand Pratap Singh, the superintendent of police, city, in Mathura.

“There were five people in the car coming from Aligarh and were heading for Mathura for Parikrama (circumambulation). Three out of them were killed on the spot and a truck driver from Bihar crossing the road to have food at the Dhaba also died in the accident,” the SP City said.

“Two of the injured are undergoing treatment and family members of those killed and injured have been informed,” added Singh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragic death of four in the road accident. He directed district officials and the police to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

