News / Cities / Other Cities / Four Maoists sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 Tahakwada attack case

Four Maoists sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 Tahakwada attack case

ByS Kareemuddin
Feb 12, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Fifteen security personnel were killed in a deadly attack carried out by Maoists in 2014 in Tahakwada village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Four Maoists were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar over the killings of 15 security personnel in a deadly attack carried out in 2014 in Tahakwada village, said a special prosecutor.

The 2014 Tahakwada Maoist attack case was probed by the National Investigation Agency. (Representative Image)
The 2014 Tahakwada Maoist attack case was probed by the National Investigation Agency. (Representative Image)

The case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found that three of the convicts-- Kawasi Joga, Mahadev Nag, Mani Ram Madiya-- were residents of Bastar while the fourth convict Dayaram Baghel was a resident of neighbouring Sukma district.

They were convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act, and the Arms Act by the special judge, D R Dewangan.

On March 11, 2014, a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police encountered an armed Maoist attack near Tahakwada village that falls under Tongpal police station in Sukma district.

The Maoist ambush resulted in the death of 15 security personnels, including eleven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, four state police officers, and one civilian.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against prominent leaders of the CPI (Maoist) organisation, including Sonadhar, Shankar, Ganesh Uike, Vinod, Sumitra, and approximately 150-200 other active cadres.

