Four of a family die as car plunges into canal in Bulandshahr

Four members of a family died when their speeding car lost control and plunged into a canal in Bulandshahr. The ill-fated car fished out of the canal (HT Photo)

According to the police, the victims belonged to Nangla Naseer in Amroha district. The deceased were identified as Nipendra Kumar (40), his son Kanhaiya (16), his nephew Harsh (10), and his niece Vanshika (16), the daughter of his younger brother Pawan. Nipendra’s wife, Kaushal (39), was also in the car and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning at around 5:45 AM near Pitubas canal on Baral Road under jurisdiction of the Gulawathi police station area. The family was returning home from a relative’s wedding ceremony when their Maruti Alto car fell into the canal. Locals rushed to the scene and began a rescue, but the depth of the canal made it difficult to save the trapped passengers.

The police arrived with divers and managed to retrieve the car after an hour-long operation. The victims were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead. The only survivor, the woman, remains in a critical condition.

The family had travelled to Sikandrabad on Monday evening to attend a wedding and was returning home when the accident took place. Nipendra was behind the wheel.

According to Nipendra’s relative, Swapnil, the accident occurred when a child suddenly appeared in front of their car. In an attempt to avoid hitting the child, Nipendra swerved sharply. The speeding car lost control, overturned, and fell into a 30-foot-deep canal.

By the time locals reached the spot, the car had already submerged, trapping all five occupants inside. The police were immediately informed, and rescue efforts began.

Deputy superintendent of police Purnima Singh stated that a local resident, Ashish Kumar, reported the incident by calling emergency services at around 6 AM.

“We have informed the family members of the deceased. Bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal crash,” said Singh.