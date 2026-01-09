Four private agencies to pick up household waste now in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has temporarily outsourced the door-to-door waste collection work to four private agencies to tackle mounting garbage piles in residential colonies and narrow lanes across the city, officials said. The agencies will take charge from January 9 (HT)

According to officials, the interim arrangement comes amid delays in receiving approval from the state headquarters for a permanent tender. The temporary contracts, valued at around ₹12 crore, have been awarded for a period of six months.

MCG executive engineer Sunder Sheoran said: “Four agencies have been assigned door-to-door waste collection work on a temporary basis for six months. With a fleet of 400 vehicles, the agencies will take charge from January 9.”

MCG officials said the agencies have been assigned different wards and zones, with strict conditions on fleet strength and service coverage. “Each agency has been mandated to deploy adequate vehicles to ensure that garbage is collected from every household, without exception,” an official said.

Earlier attempts to improve door-to-door collection had faltered as agencies failed to arrange the required number of vehicles, leaving large parts of the city underserved, officials said.

The new arrangement requires the agencies to collectively put more than 400 vehicles on the road. Civic officials said the condition was made non-negotiable this time to avoid a repeat of past failures. The vehicles will be GPS-enabled, allowing the corporation to monitor their movement in real time and ensure that assigned routes are covered daily.

The need for fresh agencies arose after prolonged disruption in waste collection following disputes with EcoGreen, the company that previously handled the work. Limited resources and operational issues had resulted in garbage remaining uncollected for days, and in some areas, even weeks. The situation not only triggered public outrage but also raised concerns over health risks, particularly during winter when waste accumulation can aggravate respiratory and sanitation-related problems.

Officials said monitoring mechanisms would be tightened once the new agencies take over. “This six-month arrangement has been made to ensure that the city’s cleanliness does not suffer while we complete the process for a permanent tender,” an MCG official said, adding that efforts were underway to secure approval from the headquarters for a long-term solution.