Four unions lend support to SKM non-political, KKM’s ‘rail roko’ call

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) non-political and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KKM) — currently, spearheading the farmer protests at Shambhu and Khanauri — got a shot in the arm when four Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) unions extended their support to the March 10 rail roko call. BKU Krantikari president Surjeet Singh Phul addressing the protesters at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border. (HT Photo)

SKM and KKM had given the rail roko call to press for their demands including the legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) on all 23 crops.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This is the first time during the ongoing stir that the opposing farmer organisations — SKM and SKM non-political and KKM — have looked past their differences. The former had up to this point kept a safe distance from joining the ongoing stir citing various reasons.

The “Delhi Chalo” call had seen swarms of farmers from Punjab and Haryana march towards the national capital beginning February 13. Farmers from Punjab were stopped at the Haryana border, but camped Shambhu and Khanauri as representatives met the Centre for four rounds of talks, which failed to yield results.

The four organisations now backing the call include Joginder Singh Ugrahan-led BKU Ekta Ugrahan; Dr Darshan Pal-led Krantikari Kisan Union (KKU) Punjab; Manjit Singh Dhaner-led BKU Dakunda faction; and Maluk Singh Heerike led BKU Ekta Malwa.

The SKM, after the four organisations decided to participate in the rail roko, however, said they had not given any call to participate in the Rail Roko, and it was therefore an individual decision of the respective organisations.

The support from the four organisations comes after sustained efforts from SKM and KKM to hold talks for a united front.

KKM convener Sarwan Singh Pandher, while talking to HT, viewed the development positively, saying they would also invite other organisations from SKM to join the stir. “It is a welcome and positive step for us. It will strengthen the movement,” he said at Shambhu.

The two farmer organisations – SKM (non-political) and KKM – have announced rail roko on March 10 from 12 noon to 4 pm. In Punjab, farmers would hold protests at 52 sites in 22 districts.

Call to shun past differences

SKM non-political and KKM on Saturday also gave a written reply to the SKM’s week-old proposal to present a united front, saying it was not the right time to discuss past differences as the ongoing agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri has reached a crucial stage.

Both the organisations advocated for further talks for presenting a united front.

The SKM leaders, who were holding talks with SKM non-political and KKM, said they would soon discuss and reply to the counterpart. They added they had been keeping busy with preparations for the March 14 Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and thus could not expedite the patch-up talks.