From helipad to food court, GIS venue being decked up to welcome PM & VVIPs

LUCKNOW All eyes will be on Lucknow (and Uttar Pradesh at large) between February 10 and 12 when the state is scheduled to host the Global Investors’ Summit. Acknowledging that the proposed summit is a crucial medium for the U.P. government to attract investments and ensure growth, the entire state machinery is working day and night to make this three-day event a grand success.

In this context, elaborate arrangements are being made at Lucknow’s Vrindavan Yojana Avadh Shilpgram, where the summit is supposed to be held. Authorities have already developed a helipad at the venue so that VVIPs, including the Prime Minister, may land there directly. As the PM is also scheduled to address investors, the district administration is taking extra caution with security arrangements.

For advertising, several hoardings and standees would be installed at the site. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is planning to light up the tent city with 450 lights. Besides, 12,000 street and spiral lights will be installed between the airport and the GIS venue. Authorities are also making arrangements to deal with medical emergencies.

“Our staff is working tirelessly at the site. As many as 90 staff members -- from electricians to engineers -- are working to light up the area and ensure that every work is performed with full professionalism. Separately, 10 truck-based towers are working at the site. Not only this, more than 300 sanitation workers are working to ensure cleanliness at the site,” said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

The venue of GIS has been divided into seven blocks. The opening ceremony will be held in the first block. In this block, seating arrangements have been made for about 10,000 people. Here, the PM will address industrialists from abroad and the country after inaugurating the event.

Adjacent to the first block is the area for VIP lounges. Here, there will also be lounges for partner countries (Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Mauritius), industry partners (CII, FICCI), and knowledge partners.

A food court is also being set up. Adjacent to this, another block is being set up in which four hangars are being built. Seating arrangements are being made for about 250 people in each hangar. “Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Himanshu Gupta, deputy director of information Dr Madhu Tambe, and information officer Dr Jitendra Singh inspected the site today,” said Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar.

According to the blueprint of the GIS venue, a media centre is being built in the third block from where the live telecast of the program will take place and news will be updated in real-time. The office of Invest UP is also being set up in this block. Also, a police control room has been set up from where senior officers of the department will monitor every activity through CCTVs.

The fourth block has been made for the pre-function, where various cultural activities will take place. The fifth block is for the drone show. Along with this, an audience gallery is also being built, where thousands of people will be able to enjoy the drone show. The sixth block is being prepared for B2B meetings. Along with this, fire, safety, and medical zones are being set up so that any emergencies can be dealt with immediately. The seventh block is being prepared for the exhibition, which will have a total of 11 halls.