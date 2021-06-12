Fully support solar power plant for Golden Temple: Amarinder

Chandigarh Extending his government’s full support to a solar plant power project for the Darbar Sahib (the Golden Temple), Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder on Saturday said he had directed the power department to accord approval to the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for installation, and to work proactively towards early completion.

The CM was responding to SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur’s statement about not getting state government’s sanction for the solar plant that would supply power to the Golden Temple. A government spokesperson said that in a meeting held earlier this week, the power department had also pledged complete support to the project.

“United Sikh Mission, a US-based organisation, had sought permission to set up a solar plant of 2 MW, about 10km from the Golden Temple. The government had no objection and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had given in-principle approval,” the spokesperson added.