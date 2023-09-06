G20 flights to start landing in Delhi from Thursday evening: Officials

As India gears up to welcome the guests for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, officials on Wednesday said that the flights carrying VVIPs will start landing in Delhi on Thursday from 7pm onwards and the last set of arrivals will be around Friday noon. Three ceremonial lounges have been prepared to receive the heads of state and other VVIPs (File Photo)

Officials aware of the matter said that around 55 VVIP flights are expected to land at Delhi’s IGI airport, which are expected to depart late at night on Sunday.

“The VVIP flights will start landing at Delhi from 7pm onwards. While many VVIPs are expected to fly in their special aircraft, some are also said to be flying in their national carrier. However, all flights flying the dignitaries will be treated as VVIP, and protocols will be followed accordingly,” one of the officials in the know of the development said.

“Dignitaries from a few neighbouring countries are expected to fly using their national airline’s aircraft,” a second official said.

According to the officials close to the development, the Safdarjung airport will be closed from Friday till Sunday, and only the Indian Air Force helicopters, which have been deployed and military helicopters on VVIP duties, will be allowed to take off and land.

“Most of the arriving guests are coming by chartered and VVIP flights. We have arranged for the required parking stands in collaboration with different agencies like Delhi police and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS),” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO), Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) said on Wednesday.

“GA (general aviation) terminal will see the arrival of business guests by chartered flights. The Air Force One and a few other aircraft will land at Palam Air Force station while the remaining aircraft will land at terminal 3,” said an airport official, adding that a dedicated area has been made for all the guests arriving for the event in order to provide faster clearances of immigration and customs.

Three ceremonial lounges have been prepared to receive the heads of state and other VVIPs, said the official.

The official also hinted at a higher possibility of diversions and go-arounds. “As per the protocol, a separation of 2000Nm will be maintained from a civil aircraft and all VVIP aircraft will be given priority landings that could lead to several go-arounds and diversion, in some cases,” the official said.

The G20 Summit, scheduled for this weekend in the national capital, is a highly anticipated event featuring top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Summit will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this complex on July 26 this year. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a convention centre, exhibition halls, and an amphitheatre.