News / Cities / Delhi News / G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4am from September 8-10 on all lines

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4am from September 8-10 on all lines

PTI |
Sep 06, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till noon of September 11, DMRC said.

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines. (File)
The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines. (File)

Besides, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till noon of September 11, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The move to start metro services early is to facilitate movement of people, and police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit, it said.

The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 am from terminal stations of all lines for three days — September 8, 9 and 10, the DMRC said in a statement.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out