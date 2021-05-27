Gang held executive hostage, blackmailed him with intimate footage, booked

Gurugram Four members of a gang, including a woman, were booked on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing a 37-year-old executive of a private company after they held him hostage and filmed him in a rented room in DLF Phase 3 in March.

Police said the suspects had managed to extort ₹1 lakh and a gold chain by reportedly blackmailing him with videos and photographs. They also asked the victim to arrange ₹20 lakh but he left the city, following the accused started harassing his family.

The victim said the woman suspect, whom he had met on social media last year, had called him on March 21 and asked him to meet her at her rented room in DLF Phase 3.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said the woman told him that she had broken up with her boyfriend and was leaving Gurugram as she feared for her life. “When the victim reached her room, she told him that she had no money to pay the rent and to buy groceries. Due to lockdown she had lost her job and was finding it difficult to make ends meet. After spending half an hour, she opened the door on the pretext of disposing garbage when suddenly three men entered the room,” he said.

Police said the suspects allegedly took him at gunpoint, snatched his mobile phone and wallet, and even took his gold chain. Police said the suspects also allegedly assaulted him and took mobile numbers of his family members, including his wife.

The victim later fell unconscious after he had a glass of juice which he suspects was laced with sedatives, said police.

Goel said when the victim gained consciousness, he found himself naked on a bed. “The suspects filmed videos and clicked pictures of the victim with the woman and threatened him with a fake rape case. They even threatened to send the recordings to his family and transferred ₹1 lakh from his account. Since he didn’t have any more money in his account, they asked him to arrange ₹20 lakh,” he said.

However, the victim went to Manesar, where he lived in a rented accommodation, packed his stuff, and switched off his mobile phone. Fearing for his life, later that day he also resigned from his job and left for his native place in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

The suspects, however, started calling his father and wife and threatened them too.

Since March 21, the victim’s family members had been allegedly receiving over 10 threatening calls every day, following which they approached police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 389 (putting a person in fear or accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379A (snatching), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act was registered at DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects have been identified as natives of Nuh and Manesar. “Their mobiles have been switched off since the matter was reported. We have formed teams and are conducting raids to arrest them. All of the suspects were known to the victim through a common friend,” said Goel, adding that they are probing whether the gang members had indulged in similar acts in the past too.